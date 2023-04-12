California plastic surgeon faces murder charge

BONITA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A San Diego-area plastic surgeon is facing a murder charge after the death of a patient.

Dr. Carlos Chacon was performing breast augmentation on Megan Espinoza in 2018 when she went into cardiac arrest and later died.

Prosecutors initially charged him with involuntary manslaughter and several counts of practicing medicine without the proper certification.

But last week, Chacon was arrested again and charged with murder.

Deputy District Attorney Gina Darvas says new information shows Dr. Chacon left Espinoza in the operating suite to tend to four other patients while she lay dying.

"The defendant essentially doubled down on his practices and prevented other people from calling 911 and allowed Miss Espinoza to essentially suffocate," Darvas said.

Chacon's attorney disputed the evidence saying, "Maybe walked into different rooms and checked on patients which is what doctors do, that's the new evidence? It's a murder charge. This isn't like some type of malpractice charge. This is murder and it requires a little more than that."

Chacon's attorney also said his client has thousands of patients who "adore him and appreciate his work."