California Whole Foods to close indefinitely

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco is losing another grocery store. For now, at least. The Whole Foods at Eighth and Market says it's doors will remain closed indefinitely.

The company confirmed this saying, "The decision is based on dangerous conditions for the staff who will be transferred to nearby locations for now.

Jennifer Wu lives just across from the Whole Foods on Eighth and Market Street and says she was excited to be able to walk to get groceries.

"I do remember life before this Whole Foods opening and what that meant was I would have to drive down to the other Whole Foods," Wu said.

But her short walk to the store is ending saying, "I mean we are bummed and it was shocking because I found out literally today that they are closing."

Shopping elsewhere

Just like that, Wu and many shoppers of the Whole Foods will have to find elsewhere to shop.

The major grocery store announced Monday will be its last day open until further notice due to safety concerns and frequent disturbances.

Wu says that she never felt unsafe shopping, but has witnessed disturbances that were quickly handled.

"They were touting this as the largest Whole Foods in the city, and for that to close down, I think it's a sign that something needs to be done because I think its a loss for this neighborhood. A year ago when they opened it was promising and hopeful that there would be change," Wu shared.

Until there is a change, this will be the last time these shoppers step inside their neighborhood whole foods

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey says part of the problem is not enough police officers to go after crime and open drug dealing in the area.

He announced Monday he's working on an initiative to get the San Francisco Police Department fully staffed in the next five years.