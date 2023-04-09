Skip to Content
California News
today at 9:59 AM
California woman dies in crash, driver arrested

WOODLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In California, one person is dead after a teen in a stolen vehicle collided with other drivers while trying to evade police.

This happened just before 4:30pm Saturday in Woodland.

Officials said the driver, identified as a 13-year-old, was driving erratically and led officers on a brief pursuit.

The teen then plowed into an intersection hitting two other vehicles and causing them to catch fire.

Officials said nearly a dozen people, including the driver and a three-year-old, were taken to the hospital for injuries, and an adult woman died.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries.

