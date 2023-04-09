Skip to Content
today at 10:21 AM
Published 10:31 AM

Bollywood celebrates 2,000 years of dance at California museum

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The sights and sounds of Bollywood filled San Francisco's Asian Art Museum Sunday.

"Beyond Bollywood" celebrates 2,000 years of dance in the visual arts in South and Southeast Asia.

It has immersive features, and it showcases paintings, sculptures and video from present day Bollywood to its origins.

Later, dancers performed traditional folk dancing, gave lessons, and even invited everyone to join in on the dance later on.

Guests were also able to enjoy the South Asian tradition of henna.

"I hope they get a sense of the importance of dance… socio cultural themes," said Yael Eytan, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of the Asian Art Museum.

Beyond Bollywood is on display through early July.

