today at 9:03 AM
Published 9:10 AM

California police pursue attempted murder suspect

HARBOR GATEWAY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A wild and dangerous pursuit with a very different twist. The driver on the run, crashing into cars, rolling on rims, and then, jumping into a second SUV, and that driver was in on it!

The suspect accused of attempted murder lead police on a two hour chase on streets through Inglewood, Westchester and South LA.

At one point, he stopped and got into another SUV that took off with a second driver!

After a two hour pursuit, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

