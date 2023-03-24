West Sacramento looking to improve roadways from the public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The city of West Sacramento is looking for ways to improve one of its most traveled roads. To do that, they are turning to the public.

As the city of West Sacramento and many living there see it, the "Sacramento Avenue" east to west corridor needs to be re-envisioned.

"We need spaces that are safe to walk. Right now, it's not because there is no sidewalks in some areas," said Maria-Dolores Haneffant, a West Sacramento resident.

A safer place to walk is important to Haneffant who moved to West Sacramento from Roseville for a very specific reason.

"As my retirement plans, I wanted to be closer to the city to have access to more amenities," Haneffant spoke.

Using other modes of transport

She also wants to be able to use other modes of transport besides her car.

"Be able to get buses and transport just in case one day I don't drive," Haneffant added.

That's why Haneffant is listening, learning and weighing-in on plans to improve Sacramento Avenue through the city's "Complete Street" planning process.

"How can we make this safer for people of all ages and abilities to bike walk use a scooter, their mobility device whatever it may be to get along the corridor," said Stephanie Chhan, another West Sacramento resident.

In the workshop stages now, the plan would include safer, more accessible sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes among other improvements.

Important enhancements for bike advocate and West Sacramento resident Pierson Rohac.

"Take a lot of cars of the road, help congestion, help parking and really get our residents to get a lot more exercise," Rohar spoke.

First of many steps

Rohac further explained that buffered bike lanes make it so cyclists are more apt to use bikes as a way to get around town.

"So the bike lane is not settled up right next to the moving cars. So that makes bicyclists feel a lot more safe," Rohac further spoke.

Gathering at city hall is the first of many steps in getting feedback, and making plans for Sacramento Avenue.

"We'll need city council approval of this plan before we move forward with anything else," Chhan added.

But one that has people talking and thinking about the potential for this heavily-traveled road.

"More small businesses, more small shops, and small cafes that people can just walk take up sit on a bench," Haneffant added.