Naval Base Coronado closed due to incident at gate

CORONADO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An investigation is underway after an incident forced Naval Base Coronado into lockdown Friday night.

A base spokesperson said guards at the main gate "engaged" a driver who went through the gate and did not stop.

That base security personnel also fired shots during the incident.

The base was put on lockdown and multiple gates for Naval Air Station North Island were closed as a precaution.

The spokesperson said the driver was taken into custody and there are no reports of injuries.

As of now, the main gate remains closed at this time.