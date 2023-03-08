Californians visit the Anza Borrego desert for annual superbloom

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of people are taking the trip out east to see Mother Nature at her finest.

The annual superbloom is on full display in the Anza Borrego desert.

Away from the city of Borrego Springs, the desert is quiet. However, the only noise come from the occasional bicyclist or the visitors in awe over what the desert has created.

Father Michael Plekon wanted to show deacon Nick Denysenko the annual bloom. It's just a bit brighter this year.

"These seeds are here all the time and all they need is a little bit of rain and a little bit of sun," said Plekon, a Borrego Springs resident.

Once a year

Chich Gosf and Nora Nicholson, residents of El Dorado Hills, California, are also inspired by the purple, white, and yellow that only appear once a year.

"We decided that we better get down there," Nicholson spoke.

"Just pops up, you know," Gosf added.

"It's kind of like you're stepping into a picture," added Denysenko.

Above average rainfall

A picture of the desert got a boost from a wetter winter, one that already brought above average rainfall to this desert floor.

It's spiritual for Plekon and Denysenko.

"The desert is a thin place where God is always really very close," Plekon spoke.

From the ants carrying their treasure, to the sun powering life from above.

"When you see it ablaze in color like this, it reminds you of just how beautiful and important it is," Plekon concluded.

And you only need the quiet to appreciate it.