Northern California hit by snowstorms, Gov. Newsom declares states of emergency

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A powerful winter storm battered the Northern California mountains on Sunday causing treacherous conditions.

At least three ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area were closed on Sunday due to heavy snow and dangerous driving conditions.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of the area until later Monday as more snow showers are expected to move in.

Experts say they expect another two to four feet of snow to fall in the next 24 hours; stormy conditions are expected to let up on Tuesday.

The winter storm also closed major highways.

California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 80 in both directions on Sunday between Applegate and the Nevada state line, making travel a nightmare for many people.

Many were forced off the road and into the town of Colfax.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties.