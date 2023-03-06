Long Beach PD respond to stabbing, turns into officer-involved shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said an officer-involved shooting occurred in Long Beach near the area of Atlantic Avenue.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 6:50pm. Officers responded to a stabbing in progress after they received a call.

When they arrived, officers found two men, the suspect and the victim, and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. LBFD transported the suspect to a local hospital where he is also in critical condition.

The officer involved in the shooting did not sustain any injuries. Homicide Detectives were notified and are responding to the scene.

While it is unclear if anyone has been hit, the investigation is ongoing. LBPD will release a statement soon.