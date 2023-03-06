Skip to Content
California ski resort closed due to snowstorms

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The latest round of snow in Northern California forced many Sierra ski resorts to close on Sunday.

Sierra-at-Tahoe in Twin Bridges was one of many mountains that shut down.

The heavy snowfall made it difficult for the resort's operations to get up the mountain and prep the area for skiers and snowboarders. That and assess the top of the mountain for any avalanche hazards.

Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to be on a delayed opening Monday with only a few lifts operating.

A larger footprint will open on Tuesday.

