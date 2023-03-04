California suspect fires at police, leading to a highway pursuit

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A pursuit suspect wanted for carjacking fired on police multiple times while leading law enforcement through three counties: Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

According to police, Chino Hills Police Department started this pursuit after a hit-and-run collision. The suspect then allegedly carjacked another driver at a gas station.

The suspect led police on the pursuit through the CA-91 into Anaheim.

At some point while near Anaheim, the suspect opened fire on police with some type of long gun. Police returned fire. Authorities believed he was armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

The dangerous chase continued into Long Beach and eventually Harbor City. The driver shot three more times, shattering his front and back windshields, while on the crowded streets of Harbor City.

Wrong side of the road

The suspect continued to drive recklessly through surface streets, blowing through red lights, routinely reaching dangerously high speeds and, at times, veering onto the wrong side of the road.

During the pursuit, the suspect nearly hit another car while making a left turn. As the innocent driver tried to get out of the way, the suspect seemingly pointed the weapon at the bystander.

The suspect's recklessness came to an end after he crashed into a Los Angeles School Police Department cruiser near the intersection of Western Avenue and 253rd Street in Harbor City.

The wanted man tried to run away from officers while weaving through cars, searching for another person to carjack to no avail. Law enforcement caught up to the suspect, tackling him to the ground and piling on top of him on the side of the road.

After the brief scrum, law enforcement detained the suspect. At the time of the arrest, the suspect was not armed with a rifle.