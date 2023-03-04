California authorities arrest motel murder suspect after standoff

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A tense day at a motel in Oakland Friday. Firefighters responded to deal with a minor explosion in one room.

When firefighters arrived, police were involved in a standoff with a murder suspect on the same property.

The explosion occurred just after 9:00am at the Motel 6 on Embarcadero.

Authorities said a butane canister blew up inside a suitcase.

The occupant of the room suffered minor burns putting the fire out.

Authorities arrested the murder suspect about a half-hour later.