California authorities arrest motel murder suspect after standoff
OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A tense day at a motel in Oakland Friday. Firefighters responded to deal with a minor explosion in one room.
When firefighters arrived, police were involved in a standoff with a murder suspect on the same property.
The explosion occurred just after 9:00am at the Motel 6 on Embarcadero.
Authorities said a butane canister blew up inside a suitcase.
The occupant of the room suffered minor burns putting the fire out.
Authorities arrested the murder suspect about a half-hour later.