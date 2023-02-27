Multiple California homes evacuated due to mudflow

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Multiple homes were affected by a mudflow that occurred Sunday in a La Cañada Flintridge neighborhood after the Southland was doused by a powerful winter storm.

At least two of those homes were damaged by the mudslide, which happens when the earth above the 400 block of Paulette Place gave way at around 4:15 p.m.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the scene to assist, though no injuries have yet been reported.

Crews from Los Angeles Department of Public Works, the home's gas company and SoCal Edison were also sent to the scene to investigate the damage.