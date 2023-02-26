Ukrainian refugees in California recognize one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The war in Ukraine has forced many Ukrainians to flee the country and seek refuge.

Many of the refugees are coming to the United States.

On Saturday, refugees in California gathered at a church in Orangevale in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the war.

A Ukrainian family that sought refuge in the U.S.A has resided in the Sacramento area.

Olga Bulda came to the U.S. in April.

“I had to start my life from scratch. Here, everything is new," Bulda spoke.

Ukrainian refugees in Sacramento know a different day-to-day than their families and friends back home.

“When we have sirens, they do go downstairs, they do go to bomb shelters… but regular life," said Nadea, another Ukrainian refugee.

War in Ukraine one year later

In conversations through translators with two refugees and a soldier, they responded to the question of how the war changed their lives in a year.

“New environment, new people, new country. Like I said, it’s everything from scratch," Bulda further spoke.

Serg, a Ukrainian soldier, lost both his legs on the frontlines. He’s seen the brutal fight up close.

“This work takes a lot of people’s lives," Serg explained.

He’s in Sacramento for a short time, always thinking of the soldiers killed in the last year.

“It’s a big loss to [my] limbs...it’s… it’s gonna be more difficult, especially in the military life. But, I think the army will have a position for me to defeat the enemy," Serg continued.

When asked if he plans to go back to the fight and with a smile, Serg said, "Of course."