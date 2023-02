PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Heavy rain in parts of Southern California has prompted multiple water rescues.

In Pasadena, crews jumped into action to rescue a person from rushing water.

In this dramatic video, you can see the person being hoisted to safety.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

So far, more than 6-inches of rain has fallen in the Pasadena area, and totals are even higher across other areas of Los Angeles County.