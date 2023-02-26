Car crashes into California apartment building

VAN NUYS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A Nissan Sedan crashed into a Van Nuys apartment building on Saturday.

A 75-year-old male, the driver and sole occupant of the Sedan, struck the exterior wall of and entered the first floor unit of a 18,333 square foot two-story, 20-unit apartment building.

However, there was no fire and no entrapment after the crash.

The driver sustained an arm injury, and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Paramedics took the driver to a regional trauma center. Fortunately, he is in fair condition. Authorities also did not report any other injuries.

The L.A. Department of Building & Safety were on site, evaluating the damage. At the same time, the cause of the crash remain under investigation by the LAPD Valley Traffic Division.