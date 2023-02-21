L.A. County PD holds press conference detailing the arrest of L.A. bishop’s murderer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities arrested a man in connection with the murder of Los Angeles Catholic bishop David O'Connell.

Authorities say the 69-year-old bishop was shot and killed Saturday at his home in suburban Los Angeles.

"At the time, the cause of death was unclear to our detectives, but appeared suspicious in nature. A firearm was not recovered at the scene and there was no forced entry into the Bishop's Residence," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

As of Monday, police arrested a suspect, later identified as 65-year-old Carlos Medina; he is the husband of the bishop's housekeeper and had done work at the bishop's home.

"Additional call outs were made to Medina to surrender and at approximately 8:15 this morning, Medina exited his residence and was taken into custody without further incident," Luna further spoke.

Authorities say a tipster reported that Medina was acting irrationally and talked about the bishop owing him money.

Luna also spoke about how detectives, through a second search warrant, recovered two firearms and other evidence possibly linking Medina to the crime. However, "The firearms will need to be examined and tested by our crime lab to determine if either of those firearms were used in the murder," according to Luna.

O'Connell served as a priest and bishop in L.A. County for more than 45 years.