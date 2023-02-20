One dead in Clairemont Park shooting Sunday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least one man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning at North Clairemont Recreation Center while a youth basketball game was underway nearby.

San Diego police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Bannock Avenue near Genesee Avenue and south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed officers had yellow-taped an area surrounding a small set of bleachers near a large grassy field of North Clairemont Park community park.

A backpack with all of its items was strewn across the ground near the bleachers, along with a 40-ounce bottle of Corona beer.

San Diego police said at least one person suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Little details were provided due to the critical nature of the victim's injuries.

"We're waiting to determine if our Homicide Unit will investigate this," a Watch Commander on duty with San Diego Police said.

About five hours after the shooting, San Diego police confirmed the victim died at an area hospital, and San Diego Police's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

San Diego Sheriff's Department responded to the scene by air in ASTREA and made announcements to the public asking for help in locating two men only described as a black man wearing a white shirt with blue shirts and a white man wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

San Diego police continued to search for the two men on the ground, believed to be armed and dangerous.

Witnesses reported a youth basketball game was underway when gunshots rang out.

Families scattered from basketball courts with children allegedly ranging in ages from 8-13 who were participating in an organized basketball game on a rented court, a person answering phones for North Clairemont Recreation Center said.