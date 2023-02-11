Bus crashed into airplane at LAX, leaving five people injured

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five people sustained injuries at LAX Airport Friday night when a plane, being towed from a gate, collided with shuttle bus.

This happened just before 10:00pm.

Officials said the American Airlines aircraft was moving to a remote parking location when an airfield bus pulled in front of the plane, colliding with the a tug.

Paramedics treated at least five people at the scene, and transported four to the hospital.

The tug driver is in moderate condition while the bus driver and two passengers were in fair condition.

One person was reported to have been aboard the plane but did not sustain injuries; no customers were onboard.

LAX said the incident did not interrupt services at the airport.