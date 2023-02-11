Skip to Content
California News
By ,
today at 11:27 AM
Published 11:57 AM

Bus crashed into airplane at LAX, leaving five people injured

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five people sustained injuries at LAX Airport Friday night when a plane, being towed from a gate, collided with shuttle bus.

This happened just before 10:00pm.

Officials said the American Airlines aircraft was moving to a remote parking location when an airfield bus pulled in front of the plane, colliding with the a tug.

Paramedics treated at least five people at the scene, and transported four to the hospital.

The tug driver is in moderate condition while the bus driver and two passengers were in fair condition.

One person was reported to have been aboard the plane but did not sustain injuries; no customers were onboard.

LAX said the incident did not interrupt services at the airport.

Article Topic Follows: California News

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content