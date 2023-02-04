Monterey Park businesses struggling two weeks after shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - It's been nearly two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at Star Ballroom in Monterey Park.

Other local business owners spoke about how their businesses are still struggling.

Slowly but surely, dance enthusiasts are returning to Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio for lessons nearly two weeks after the Monterey Park mass shooting. It's been a struggle, however.

Brenda Tsay says their family run business has lost half of the 140 patrons who make up their social crowd.

"A lot of them that came here and Star Dance...they were probably there as well that night...that makes sense why they're not comfortable enough to come back," Tsay spoke.

Tsay says patrons have temporarily put the brakes on dancing since a gunman shot 20 people at nearby Star Ballroom before driving to Lai Lai Ballroom. Her brother Brandon confronted the shooter, wrestling the gun away.

She says they're thankful for the instructors and clients keeping their doors open for private lessons.

"We're very lucky to have all these people still coming in everyday anyways. Even if it's just for private lessons, we're appreciative of anyone who comes in."

Mandarin Noodle House

Employees at Mandarin Noodle House are also thankful for those who could visit their restaurant.

While their dinner to-go style made up most of their orders Friday night, the family-owned business is also struggling to see customers dine in like before.

"Overall I still feel a dampening of the mood, for a lack of better words, but fingers crossed, fingers crossed," said owner Danny Mu.

Mu is hopeful to see more in-person diners like Victoria Magana and her son.

While heartbroken by the tragedy, Magana hopes people find healing through coming together and supporting one another.

"It is important to support the local restaurants and come back to the community to heal more than anything," Magna said.