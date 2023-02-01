Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour due to health concerns

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - British rock star Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour as he continues to deal with a serious spine injury.

74-year-old Osbourne issued a statement Wednesday, saying he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and U.K. tour this spring.

Ozzy has been receiving treatment for years following a 2019 fall that damaged his spine and exacerbated other injuries from a 2003 accident.

In a social media post, the iconic singer said this decision was "probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans".

Osbourne added that his singing voice is fine, but that the travel demands were too much to handle.

Osbourne revealed back in 2020 that he had also been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

The "Prince of Darkness," as he is called by his fans, also thanked his supporters for their "endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

Osbourne is looking for ways to continue performing without the need for constant travel.