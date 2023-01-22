Community reactions to CA mass shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Ten people died, and another 10 sustained injuries in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.

However, the suspect remains at large.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio near West Garvey Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous Individuals - patrons of the location - pouring out of the location, screaming," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

10 of the victims died at the scene. Of the injured, there were at least 10 additional victims who went to various hospitals. Medical professionals also listed the injured from stable to critical conditions.

Details on the suspect

Little is known about the suspect at this time, other than the fact he is male.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," said Meyer.

The shooting occurred about an hour after a large Lunar New Year festival in the area had ended that thousands of people attended earlier in the day. By 9:00pm, locals said most of the visitors had cleared out of the area.

One neighbor told KCAL News the gunshots sounded like fireworks. However, due to the celebrations in the area, he did not think much of it at the time.

Further reactions

In addition to the shooting scene, officials have revealed there is a second possible location in Alhambra where the shooter possibly had gone. No one sustained injuries at the second scene located at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio near South Garfield Avenue; police remained on scene and were investigating.

"I've worked there off and on. The last time I was there was for a few months, and then prior was a few months too. A lot of us in the local community who had been dance instructors in this area have used Star Dance. It's a wonderful place, it's spacious. It's big. I've done events there. I've done privates there. And it's just hearing this is very sad. I got text messages this morning. It was just like, Wow. Really close to home. So, I couldn't even stay still. I had to come see for myself," said one community member.