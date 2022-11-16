Skip to Content
Stabbings and shootings occurred at a LA Target Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC) - At least three people and a suspect each suffered major injuries at a downtown Los Angeles Target on Tuesday.

Police received reports of a shooting shortly after 6:00pm at a target store at Figueroa and Seventh Streets.

They found two stabbing victims and one individual the suspect punched while trying to intervene in the stabbing.

The stab victims include a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman.

The suspect stabbed the boy in the shoulder while he stabbed the woman in the chest.

Both are in critical condition, according to reports.

The suspect, described as a homeless man, approached a security guard, after wounding those individuals, where the security guard shot the suspect.

According to the LAPD, they took the suspect into custody and later died.

Authorities are in the process of determining a motive for the stabbings.

"We believe the suspect that was involved in this armed himself by taking a kitchen knife from the retail area of the store that is typically for sale, if you will, as well as other kitchenware," LAPD Chief Michel Moore spoke.

