Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday.

The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.

