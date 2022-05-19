Congressman Ruiz introduces legislation to expand services for homeless veterans

Community members of Imperial County speak about how this bill will benefit the homeless veterans in the Imperial Valley - News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz announced the bipartisan "Health Care for Homeless Veterans Act" to address rising homelessness among veterans and connect vulnerable veterans with the care they need across the nation.

The Act was announced on Tuesday, May 17.

Dr. Ruiz's says his legislation would expand access to Veterans Affairs' homeless outreach services for all veterans, including those who received other than honorable discharges.

According to CalVets, California is the state with the most unsheltered veterans with approximately 19,000 homeless veterans.