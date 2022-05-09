Los Angeles mother arrested after 3 children found dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home during the weekend and their mother has been arrested for investigation of murder.

Police say officers responded to an assault call at the San Fernando Valley home at 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found three juveniles who were unresponsive.

Paramedics were called and they pronounced the children dead.

A police spokesperson says 38-year-old Angela Flores was booked on three counts of murder.

It was not immediately known if Flores has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Online jail records show she is being held on $6 million bail, with no court date set yet.