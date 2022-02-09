Multiple fires break out in Winterhaven

Firefighters currently taking control of the situation

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) and Office Emergency Services say fires broke out on Foster Road in Winterhaven.

Witnesses and a group of first responders say the fire spread through brushes and nearly reached a home.

El Centro Fire Department also says they sent out two resources to combat the flames.

ICFD later gave an update stating the fire affected some farm equipment, two buildings, one shop storage and three people had to be moved.

The flames are spreading further south because of the wind and a large haystack caught fire.

Nine acres have currently been consumed.