Imperial County Humane Society impacted due to overcrowding

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Imperial County is still over capacity to the point where they have to send animals to rescue shelters so they're not euthanized.

Right now they are housing more than 200 animals but the shelter is only able to hold 80 to 100.

The Executive Director of the Humane Society Devon Apodaca has taken animals to rescue shelters since 2014 due to overcrowding.

"In order to alleviate crowding in the shelter and so we don't have to euthanize animals in our care for time or space, we've been reaching out to rescues. The majority of them have been in Moreno Valley, Riverside area, San Diego area and the LA area," said Apodaca.

The Humane Society hasn't had space for more animals since October 2021.

Making matters worse, Petco and PetSmart had to cancel weekly adoption events due to COVID-19.

The Humane Society is looking for other local businesses willing to host adoption events.

If you're interested in helping out please reach out to them by going to their website.