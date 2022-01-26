Imperial County in need of Red Cross volunteers

Be part of the Disaster Action Team - New 11's Vanessa Reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross is currently looking for volunteers in Imperial County.

The Disaster Action Team responds to local emergencies and one of the most common types of disasters is a home fire.

According to the Red Cross, every year they assist following hundreds of disasters.

Volunteers are needed to provide passionate care to support families in their time of need.

In 2021, the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties responded to 342 disasters, including 263 in San Diego and 79 in Imperial County, according to Brianna Kelly who is the American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager.

Kaley Hearnsberger, Senior Recruitment Specialist with the Red Cross, said their mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

"The Red Cross in Imperial County desperately needs volunteers to step into this disaster action team role. We're looking for volunteers to join us so we can be more responsive to the needs that we see in the community," expressed Hearnsberger.

The Red Cross does provide training to empower volunteers to support their communities.

"Our Disaster Action Team volunteers ensure that those affected by disasters are cared for with safe shelter, food and water, financial assistance, emotional support and guidance for the next steps in their recovery," stated Kelly.

Starting February 15, any in-person volunteers will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information on how you can volunteer, check out redcross.org/volunteer.