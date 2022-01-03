Sewage spill closes multiple California beaches over the holiday weekend

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Southern California beaches from Orange to Los Angeles counties were closed over the holiday weekend after as many as seven-million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into the Pacific Ocean.

The spill happened after a series of late December storms brought heavy rainfall to the area last week.

Officials said a section of Los Angeles County-run sewage system "collapsed," sending untreated wastewater to already overwhelmed storm drains that lead to sea.

Beaches soiled by the spill are expected to remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards.