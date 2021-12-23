Over $125M awarded in Stop School Violence Act

Funding to assist schools

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 23, the Department of Justice announced over $125 million for funding under the Stop School Violence Act.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) awarded this grant in support of safety measures for schools.

These safety measures include training for staff and students, as well as threat assessments.

"The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” stated Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”