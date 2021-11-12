Video Blog: Britney Freed!

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday became "independence day for Britney Spears.

"Free Britney now!"

A large group of her fans turned out to support her on one of the most important days of her life.

“It’s kind of surreal, you know, like this is something that we weren’t sure was even gonna be a possibility...the excitement and the reality of it almost hasn’t set in, said fan Austyn Simpson.

Fans rally in support of Britney ahead of Friday's hearing:

On Friday, a Los Angeles judge freed the pop singer from the legal conservatorship that ha sruled her life for nearly 14-years. Britney's father, Jamie, had oversee his daughter's affairs and finances since 2008, when she suffered an apparent mental health crisis.

At a June court hearing, Britney called the conservatorship traumatizing and told the judge she wanted her life back. She said she was being forced to take medication against her will, was prevented from te4nding to personal tasks, and was not allowed to marry her longtime boyfriend.

Britney fans celebrate end of conservatorship

“I’m ready for her to just go sit in her palace and just chill and you k now take this freedom and do whatever she wants with it," said fan Lorin Sisco.

In September, the judge called Jamie Spears' involvement "toxic" to his daughter's well-being, and temporarily replaced him. But by then, Jamie said he supported terminating the conservatorship.

Shortly after that hearing, Britney became engaged and said she wants to have more children.

Britney fans march in celebration of the end of the conservatorship

Spears' father has said through his attorneys that he has always acted in his daughter's best interest and has helped her rehabilitate her career.

Britney's attorney says he will pursue an investigation into Jamie Spears' handling of the conservatorship.