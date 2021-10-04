Search for NJ woman Lauren Cho underway in CA

California News

Reported by Natasha Chen, CNN



(CNN) - Family and friends are desperate to find 30-year-old Lauren Cho.

Cho, who is from new jersey, was last seen in June staying at an AirBnB outside of Los Angeles.

Lauren Cho had been staying at an AirBnB desert resort about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles when she vanished in late June.

A 30-year-old new jersey native, Cho was staying there with friends, including her ex-boyfriend.

The San Bernardino sheriff's department said these friends reported Cho was "Upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings."

Jeff Frost, a friend of Cho expressed "we have gone thousands of miles and tirelessly went to gas stations and pasted up flyers in the low desert, the high desert. We went out to San Diego because she said in the week before she disappeared that she just wanted to go to the beach."

The sheriff's department said her ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared.