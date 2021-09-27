Man arrested for attempting to smuggle over $600K of cocaine

California News

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest man at checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – On Sept. 25, a United States citizen was arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine.

The man drove to the Highway 86 checkpoint and was asked by U.S. Border Patrol agents to set the vehicle aside for further inspection.

A K-9 detection team pointed towards the rear passenger seat, where a hidden compartment was found in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Within the compartment were 14 packages of white power, later testing positive for cocaine.

The individual, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.