Skies are finally starting to clear from the NorCal wildfires

Allows aircraft to help aid against flames

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Northern California's dense forrest lands have recently been suffering under the what firefighters deem "the largest single wildfire in state history." And the smoke that was once preventing aircrafts from flying is finally beginning to clear.

Smoke from the wildfires had covered Nevada's skyline to the point where the well-known Las Vegas strip was no longer visible.

Weathermen project current/upcoming winds will not be as ferocious as last week's. This is the "firefighting-friendly" weather officials have been waiting for.

More than two dozen helicopters are now allowed to pass over the region to help quench remaining flames. Fire officials have also approved two air tankers to rejoin the fight against the massive "Dixie Fire."

Named after the road where it started, the Dixie Fire is only 21% contained and has grown to 765 square miles.