Skip to Content
California News
By ,
Published 10:54 AM

Mother detained after three children are found dead in east LA home

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Officials in Los Angeles are investigating the deaths of three children authorities say the deaths are suspicious.

The children were all under the age of three.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the home following a report that two children were not breathing.

Deputies and paramedics found one girl and two boys, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they were quote no obvious signs of trauma and there were no prior reports of abuse or neglect at the home.

The 28-year-old mother of the children was detained for questioning.

Crime / Video
Author Profile Photo

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

You can reach her at dominique.newland@kecytv.com.

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content