Mother detained after three children are found dead in east LA home

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Officials in Los Angeles are investigating the deaths of three children authorities say the deaths are suspicious.

The children were all under the age of three.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the home following a report that two children were not breathing.

Deputies and paramedics found one girl and two boys, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they were quote no obvious signs of trauma and there were no prior reports of abuse or neglect at the home.

The 28-year-old mother of the children was detained for questioning.