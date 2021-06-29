California gas prices continue to rise

California News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - You might want to think twice before hitting the road this summer, as gas prices continue to rise in California.

In the Golden State, gas prices will go up again on July 1 due to SB1. That's the law passed in 2017 to raise funding for road and highway repairs. Californians already pay some of the highest gas taxes in the country. The combination of state and federal taxes, plus other fees, add a hefty 51-cents per gallon.

Imperial County drivers say they're already feeling the pinch at the pumps.

"It makes me feel mad and sad at the same time, man. I mean, that's a lot of money," said Julio Zambrano.

AAA says El Centro drivers are paying an average of $4.17 a gallon. That's $1.22 more than last years average. The average price per gallon in Yuma sits at $3.09.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side at 6 Vince Ybarra takes a closer look at why it costs so much to get around in the Golden State.