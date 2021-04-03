Skip to Content
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers that the month of April is Driving Distracted Awareness Month.

Fiscal Year 2019 saw approximately 18,698 distracted driving-related crashes in California that resulted in 108 deaths and more than 13,500 injuries.

Nationwide, those numbers are much higher.

Distractions are not limited to just cell phones. Other distractions can include eating and drinking, grooming, adjusting the radio, tending to pets and talking to passengers.

Don’t put yourself and others on the road at risk. Drive safely by always giving it your full attention.

