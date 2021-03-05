Border Patrol rescues unauthorized migrants from severe weather conditions

California News

Lost and freezing undocumented immigrants reach out to officials

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Agents assigned to the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) received a call from Government of Mexico (GOM) officials late Wednesday evening at about 11:15. GOM reported that 10 individuals had crossed the border illegally, were currently lost and experiencing life-threatening conditions due to rain, fog and near-freezing temperatures.

Per AccuWeather, reports confirm that temperatures neared 20 degrees Fahrenheit on the night of March 3.

Though the two agencies lost contact with the group due to poor cellphone reception, GOM officials were able to provide the FOB with last known coordinates. FOB in turn relayed those coordinates to U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents who were quickly deployed.

Shortly before midnight, agents located all ten people and determined everyone to be in good health upon evaluation. The group of seven adult males and 3 adult females was transported to a nearby USBP station for processing. All were found to be Mexican nationals illegally present in California.

“Fostering relationships with our foreign counterparts continues to pay dividends,” commented USBP, San Diego Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thanks to the efforts of all involved parties, these ten people are alive and well today.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.