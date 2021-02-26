J&J vaccine expected to arrive in California next week

California News

State to receive 1 million+ shots in the next three weeks

FRESNO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he expects California to start administering the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week. Newsom said the Biden administration plans to send the state more than a million of the single-dose shots in the next three weeks.

A federal advisory panel just gave the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approval. It has fewer handling restrictions than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and it only requires a single shot.

Newsom made the announcement during a farm worker vaccination event in Fresno. The governor said agriculture workers are the state's next priority. He said California has already reallocated thousands of doses to help vaccinate more farmworkers.

"There is more work to be done and the state is committed to stepping up vaccination efforts in the region." said Newsom.

Actor and Latino activist George Lopez joined the governor at the event, and emphasized just how important he believes farm workers are to the state and the entire country. Lopez also urged ag workers to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves, and the country.

"If you work to put food on the table, then you belong at the table." he said.

Imperial County held a similar vaccination event Friday for its ag workers. It was the first of its kind in the Valley. CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel will have full details on that story on 13 On Your Side at 6 and 10.