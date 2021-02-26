California to spend millions to help arriving asylum-seekers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California will free up as much as $28 million to help immigrants arriving in the U.S. from Mexico, and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The funding comes as President Joe Biden rolls back Trump-era immigration policies, like "Wait in Mexico." It prevented asylum-seekers from awaiting their court dates in the U.S. Now migrants are once again crossing the border in anticipation of those proceedings.

California will pay for hotel rooms in which immigrants can quarantine after entering the country. Once they're proven coronavirus-free, they'll be allowed to continue on to wherever they plan to await their asylum hearing. The state will also cover the cost of short-term health care for migrants, including virus testing.

The policy stands in sharp contrast to other border states who are pushing back against Biden's immigration policies.

In Arizona, federal and state representatives have spoken out against the lack of planning surrounding migrant releases, most notably Congressman Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), and state Rep. Tim Dunn, (D-Dist. 13). Dunn just released a statement Friday calling out the White House, and raising concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Rep. Gosar last week called on the county sheriff to arrest and jail the migrants released into Yuma. Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot declined the order, saying his office lacked the federal authority to detain immigrants.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol confirms agents have seen surge in migrant apprehensions since the change in policy.