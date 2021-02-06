Two kilos of fentanyl seized by Gang Impact Team in SoCal

California News

California Bureau of Investigation estimates 1M potentially lethal doses worth

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, an ongoing investigation supervised by the Office of The District Attorney (DA) in the downtown Riverside area secured two kilograms of powdered fentanyl. The drug has a street value around $200,000.

“Taking this amount of fentanyl off of the street has undoubtedly saved lives,” shared the DA Chief of Investigators. “It is a drug like nothing I have seen in my 28 years in law enforcement. It is deadly.”

Often, fentanyl suppliers will emboss their products with some sort of identifiable logo. In this case, the supplier used logos including one associated with the New York Yankees.

No further information will be available about this case at this time as this is an on-going, active investigation.

Law enforcement agencies have seen a tremendous increase in fatal overdoses of fentanyl. The District Attorney’s Office, the Gang Impact Team, and all Southern California law enforcement agencies have made investigations, seizures, arrests, and prosecutions of fentanyl cases a major priority due to the significant risk to public safety.