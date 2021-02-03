California sees declines in coronavirus hospitalizations

California News

State also prepares to team up with FEMA on vaccination centers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California hospitals are now seeing a distinct drop in new admissions after weeks facing the possibility of rationing patient care.

Intensive care capacity, that once hovered slightly above zero in hardest hit areas, is now rebounding.

The startling lack of hospital space prompted state officials to issue a new stay-at-home order for most of California as it faced its worst surge since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

State health officials say capacity is improving. Also positivity rates and other indicators look promising at this time.

Meanwhile, the state is joining forces with the federal government to open two new vaccine centers. The centers will serve as test areas for President Joe Biden's effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the state will team up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to run sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and on California State University's Los Angeles campus.

California, like most of the country, is facing vaccine shortages. The new sites are part of an effort to target communities that might not otherwise get access to the shots.