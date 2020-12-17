Skip to Content
Southern California region out of ICU space

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California health officials say the Southern Region is out of space in its intensive care units (ICUs).

The region dipped below 0.5% Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, the state's data dashboard showed only one ICU bed available in the 11-county area. The region includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.

The Central California region has also reached 0% ICU capacity.

When a hospital runs out of intensive care space, it moves critical patients to open beds. That can compromises the level of care available to those who need it most.

Many counties have opened emergency field facilities to open bed space for non-COVID patients who are near the end of their treatment. Imperial County recently reactivated just such a facility at Imperial Valley College. As of Thursday morning, the county only has one available ICU bed. It has 24 surge capacity beds open.

