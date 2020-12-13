DMV suspends behind-the-wheel driving tests

California News

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily suspending behind-the-wheel driving tests for at least two weeks.

This is in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Starting December 14, first-time driver's license holders will have to hold off on getting their license.

Behind-the-wheel drive tests require two people to share space in one vehicle, making it difficult for social distancing.

Other services such as license renewal can now be done online. They advise anyone who does not have an urgent matter to hold off.