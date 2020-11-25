Fire danger returns to Southern California

California News

Blackouts predicted if winds gain strength

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire weather watches will go into effect on Thanksgiving for a large portion of Southern California as Santa Ana winds gain strength. Strong gusts could bring blackouts for thousands of people.

Southern California Edison is considering shutting off electricity to more than 76,000 customers in five counties to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires.

The Santa Anas will affect the region extending from Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, down through the U.S. Mexico border. The watch will last through the holiday weekend.