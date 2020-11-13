California adds 10,000+ new coronavirus cases

California News

Newsom joins other governors in issuing travel advisory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The second wave of coronavirus is washing over the Golden State.

California health officials confirmed Friday 10,156 new cases of the virus. That's the most new infections the state has seen since the start of the pandemic. The state hasn't seen new cases surge above the 10,000 mark since July 24, when 10,066 people tested positive for the virus.

The spike comes just one day after California surpassed one million cases. It comes the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom joined with his counterparts from Oregon and Washington to issue a travel advisory.

Newsom recognized the grim milestone in issuing the guidance.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” said Newsom. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

The governors also urged residents to self-quarantine for 14-days if they've traveled out of state. They also asked people to avoid any nonessential travel.

“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” said Gov. Kate Brown. (D-Ore.). “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”

Gov. Jay Inslee, (D-Wash.) said everyone in the region must do their part.

“COVID cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks. This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March,” said Inslee. “Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce the further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported on Thursday 3,015 additional deaths from the illness. That brings the statewide death toll from coronavirus to more than 18,000 since the start of the pandemic.