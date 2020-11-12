Small plane crash kills one in Southern California

California News

Aircraft went down in residential neighborhood

PACOIMA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A small plane went down Thursday in a Southern California neighborhood. Its pilot died in the crash.

It happened in Los Angeles' Pacoima neighborhood just before noon.

The single-engine Cessna burst into flames on impact. The fire burned two cars, and damaged a third. Debris spread into the yard of a nearby home, but the house wasn't damaged.

The plane also pulled down some power lines during its descent.

First responders say there was only one person on board. They say he was beyond medical help when they arrived.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.