California hits 1-million coronavirus cases

California News

State hits unfortunate milestone one day after Texas

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Thursday became the second state to record one-million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas passed that unfortunate milestone Wednesday.

The benchmark comes nearly 10-months after the first cases were confirmed in California. The state was the first in the nation to implement a stay-at-home order on its nearly 40-million residents.

California saw a spike in cases over the summer, then infections began to decline. New coronavirus cases are now surging again.